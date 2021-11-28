Matthew McConaughey says he's not running for Texas governor

The award-winning actor made the announcement in a three-minute video shared on Twitter Sunday evening.

AUSTIN, Texas — Matthew McConaughey announced Sunday evening that he won’t run for Texas governor this election cycle, putting to rest any speculation that the award-winning actor might launch a campaign.

"As a simple kid born in the town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," McConaughey said in a video he posted to Twitter. "It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment."

McConaughey previously said he was considering a potential gubernatorial run in the Lone Star State, which as of now includes Gov. Greg Abbott, who recently filed for reelection, Allen West and Beto O'Rourke.

The actor publicly flirted with the idea of a potential run since late 2020, mentioning the possibility in several interviews.

The Texas gubernatorial election will be held Nov. 8, 2022.

McConaughey said the decision not to run was one that he came to in answering the question of how he could be "most useful in this life going forward." He said he spent two years studying both Texas and American politics to see if a run for office would be the answer to that question.

"What have I learned? A lot. The we have some problems we need to fix," he said. "That our politics needs new purpose. That we have divides that need healing. That we need more trust in our lives. That we got to start shining a light on our shared values. The ones that cross party lines. The ones that build bridges instead of burn them. That our children are our greatest asset so, hey, lets be as good of parents as we can be."

Instead of running for governor or public office, McConaughey said he will continue supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations he personally believes in.