'May get worse before it gets better' | Experts warn political polarization will deepen after election

On Flashpoint, two local professors share skepticism over the nation's political tone.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area political professors are warning that the country's current political polarization will only get worse after Tuesday's midterm election.

"I think we are in a pendulum swing right now. I think it may get worse before it gets better. But there's always the hope that the pendulum will swing back," Scott Huffmon, professor of politics at Winthrop University, said.

"But not the soon future," Huffmon warned.

In recent years, US politics have turned to vitriolic, partisan, and even violent rhetoric. Experts say there's a lack of trust in our basic institutions.

"I think there's been a steady decline in trust in government," Susan Roberts, professor of politics at Davidson College, said.

Like Huffmon, Roberts doesn't expect the political tone to change after this midterms or anytime soon.

"I can't see it changing in 2024," Roberts said.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ON FLASHPOINT, ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts