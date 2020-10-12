Todd Gloria makes history as 1st person of color, LGBTQ person to become San Diego mayor

Mayor Gloria said he will assume office on a platform centered on a philosophy of service to his community.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Democrat Todd Gloria was sworn in Thursday, alongside the 73rd San Diego City Council, as the 37th mayor of San Diego, replacing outgoing Republican Kevin Faulconer.

The 42-year-old became San Diego's first openly gay mayor and the first person of color to lead the city.

The former assemblyman for California's 78th State Assembly District, City Councilman and Interim Mayor in 2013, thanked the diverse San Diegan community for electing him to the position.

"A city where a Native American, Filipino, Puerto Rican gay guy just became your mayor," he said.

Former Mayor Kevin Faulconer offered his congratulations in a prerecorded message to his "friend and colleague" Gloria. In an outgoing message to San Diegans, Faulconer tweeted, "It's been the honor of my life to serve you. Together we restored dignity and pride to our city. As a guy who started off cleaning carpets and volunteering on the Park & Rec board, I didn't expect this journey. I've loved every moment. Thank you San Diego."

Following the swearing-in Gloria tweeted, "I am so proud to be the 37th Mayor of San Diego, but I am more excited about what we will accomplish together. Because together, I know we can build a San Diego for all of us. Let's get to work."

On Wednesday evening, Gloria tweeted a picture, saying "thirty-two years ago I was a finalist in the “Mayor For A Day" essay contest. Tomorrow I’ll be sworn in as my hometown's 37th mayor. My goal is to open the doors of opportunity wider for more of our city's residents."

Thirty-two years ago I was a finalist in the Mayor For A Day essay contest. Tomorrow I’ll be sworn in as my hometown’s 37th Mayor. San Diego is an incredible place. My goal is to open the doors of opportunity wider for more of our city’s residents. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/Wd8p57jFKZ — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) December 10, 2020

Gloria set a hopeful tone with his remarks after California's Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, swore him in.

Gloria said he will assume office on a platform centered on a philosophy of service to his community. He also said his "experience seeing people struggle because of a lack of opportunities led him to fight to build a city that works for everyone, not just the wealthy or the privileged."

Gloria said his staff was preparing an aggressive strategy to tackle to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health, economic and housing components.



"Our goal is not to go back to normal," Gloria said. "Normal was not and won't be good enough. This is the dawn of a new era. We are going to recover and built back better from COVID-19."



Gloria said his priorities will include centering racial justice in all actions, affirming Black Lives Matter, increasing housing supply and continuing to combat climate change.