Politics

Mayoral races could be huge milestones for Asian Americans

Boston, Cincinnati and Seattle could be on the verge of seeing their first Asian American mayor.

SEATTLE — Three major U.S. cities could be on the verge of seeing their first Asian American mayor.

Boston's next mayor will be either Michelle Wu, the first Asian American city councilor there, or Annissa Essaibi George, who is Arab Polish American.

In Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, who is of Tibetan and Indian descent, faces David Mann, who is white. 

In Seattle, Bruce Harrell, who is Black and Japanese American, could be elected as mayor four years after declining an appointment to the position.

These candidacies signal just how large the Asian American and Pacific Islander electorate has multiplied with more feeling empowered to be a voice in the political fray.

