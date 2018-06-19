PHOENIX - Arizona Sen. John McCain weighed in Monday on the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy for undocumented immigrants crossing the border.

The Republican senator tweeted Monday afternoon, saying the administration should put an end to the policy.

"The administration’s current family separation policy is an affront to the decency of the American people, and contrary to principles and values upon which our nation was founded," McCain tweeted. "The administration has the power to rescind this policy. It should do so now."

President Trump's call for stricter border enforcement has resulted in nearly 2,000 children were separated from 1,940 adults in the six-week period from April 19 through May 31, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The policy has resulted in an outcry from voices on both sides of the aisle. Former first lady Laura Bush wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post this weekend calling the policy cruel and immoral. Even the president's own wife, Melania Trump, said she "hates to see children being separated from their families," according to her communications director.

Though McCain has been away from Washington since December, he has not been quiet on Twitter when it comes to criticizing the administration.

"To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values. Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't," he tweeted earlier this month when Trump said he didn't endorse the G-7 statement.

The ailing senator has been at his Sedona home recovering from treatment of an aggressive form of brain cancer. His daughter, View co-host Meghan McCain, said he was "doing well" last week.

