Motorcyclists rally at California capitol for legislative change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of motorcycles descended on the State Capitol Sunday morning for the California Unification Rally.

Organizers said it was a chance for motorcyclists from all sorts of clubs and groups to come together to call for legislative change on topics that impact riders, from profiling of motorcyclists to motorcycle safety.

"Some of the laws that are being imposed on motorcycles aren't well thought through," said David Seiler. "We're just asking to be at the table, so we can think about some of the things that they didn't think about because they don't ride."

A big topic on motorcyclists' minds was California's plan to phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles. The plan would require all new cars to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order back in 2020 on the topic as part of an effort to reduce demand for fossil fuel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Motorcyclists have concerns about the plan, and how it would impact motorcycles.

"If you live here in the city and you're driving 50 miles a day, it might work well for you, but for us who live in rural areas -- from my house to my wife's doctor is 110 miles one way. That's not going to work on an electric vehicle, and if they make us ride electric motorcycles because of the battery storage, that's probably going to cut the range of the bike down," said Dave Hastings. "You can't put a very big battery on a motorcycle."

Gas-powered vehicles would still be legal to own and drive. The plan only applies to new vehicle sales.

