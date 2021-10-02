Biden nominates California's Su as deputy labor secretary

The California Labor Secretary would be tasked with helping lead a sprawling department that oversees laws regulating worker standards and pay and more.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — President Joe Biden has nominated California Labor Secretary Julie Su as the deputy U.S. secretary of labor, putting another Californian in a top administration job.

Biden's announcement Wednesday is also likely to focus a brighter spotlight on California's ongoing unemployment fraud scandal. The state has likely paid out at least $11 billion in fraudulent claims during the pandemic. Su's nomination requires Senate confirmation.

During a recent hearing of the Senate Budget subcommittee, , Elaine Howle, California State Auditor, said Bank of America, at the direction of Employment Development Department (EDD), froze 344,000 accounts without having a way to fix them. Rita Saenz, the new EDD director, said 184,000 Californians have been unable to access new federal unemployment extensions because their benefits ran out last year.

Su would be tasked with helping lead a sprawling department that oversees laws regulating worker standards and pay, workplace safety, family and medical leave and more.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: