Federal appeals court blocks San Diego judge's ruling overturning CA assault weapon ban

SAN DIEGO — A federal appeals court panel Monday put an indefinite hold on a San Diego federal judge's ruling that overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons.



The order by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel came in response to a challenge to the ruling filed earlier this month by the state.



"This leaves our assault weapons laws in effect while appellate proceedings continue," state Attorney General Rob Bonta wrote on his Twitter account in response to the action. "We won't stop defending these life-saving laws."



In early June, U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez issued a 94-page ruling striking down the state's assault weapons ban.



"Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment," Benitez wrote in the ruling. "Good for both home and battle, the AR-15 is the kind of versatile gun that lies at the intersection of the kinds of firearms protected under District of Columbia v. Heller and United States v. Miller."



Bonta decried that comparison, saying, "Equating firearms that have been used in many of the deadliest mass shootings in this country with Swiss Army knives has no basis in law or fact. The ban on assault weapons will not put an end to all gun violence, but it is one important tool the state has to protect the safety of Californians while also respecting the rights of law-abiding residents who choose to possess firearms."