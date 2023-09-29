'Dramatic and disastrous': Looming government shutdown concerns politicians

If the shutdown happens, more than 3.5 million Americans will go unpaid — half of which are military.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Only one day remains before a potential government shutdown and local representatives aren't convinced it will be avoided.

Representative John Garamendi says the "chaos caucus" is keeping things stalled.

"They're just saying no to everything," he said.

"[This will be] a dramatic and disastrous effect on Travis Air Force Base and Beale Air Force Base because the civilians that work there will not be able to go to work," said Garamendi.

The military won't be the only thing impacted as nearly 20,000 border patrol agents, nearly 58,000 TSA officers and 13,000 air traffic controllers will have to work without being paid

National parks and passport offices will close and millions of low income families who rely on food assistance programs could see their benefits suspended.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy says compromising with Democrats on a bipartisan agreement is "surrendering."

"It's easy to surrender, if you want to surrender, but if you want to fight for the American public to secure our borders and keep government open, how is that a problem?" he said.

Lawmakers have until Oct. 1 to approve a deal.

