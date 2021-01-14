x
National Politics

Here's how California's Democratic and Republican representatives in Congress voted on impeachment

Every House Democrat, 222 in all, voted in favor of impeaching the president. They were joined by 10 Republican representatives.

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, a majority of the members of the United States House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, making him the only president in history to be impeached twice.

The vote, which was split mostly along party lines, concluded with a county of 232 for impeachment and 197 against with four Republican representatives choosing not to vote.

Every House Democrat, 222 in all, voted in favor of impeaching the president. They were joined by 10 Republican representatives. One of the Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment was Rep. David Valadao who represents California’s 21st District.

Here is how California’s representatives in Congress voted on impeachment, and their statements (if available) on why they voted the way that they did:

Republicans

Doug LaMalfa, District 1

Impeachment vote: No

Statement: N/A

Tom McClintock, District 4

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

Jay Obernolte, District 8

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

David Valadao, District 21

Impeachment vote: Yes

Statement:

Devin Nunes, District 22

Impeachment vote: No

Statement: N/A

Kevin McCarthy, District 23

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

Mike Garcia, District 25

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

Young Kim, District 39

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

Kevin Calvert, District 42

Impeachment vote: No

Statement: N/A

Michelle Steel, District 48

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

Darrell Issa, District 50

Impeachment vote: No

Statement: N/A

Democrats

Jared Huffman, District 2

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

John Garamendi, District 3

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Mike Thompson, District 5

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Doris Matsui, District 6

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Ami Bera, District 7

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Jerry McNerney, District 9

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Josh Harder, District 10

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Mark DeSaulnier, District 11

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Nancy Pelosi, District 12

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Barbara Lee, District 13

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Jackie Speier, District 14

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Eric Swalwell, District 15

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Jim Costa, District 16

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Ro Khanna, District 17

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Anna Eshoo, District 18

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Zoe Lofgren, District 19

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Jimmy Panetta, District 20

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Salud Carbajal, District 24

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Julia Brownley, District 26

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Judy Chu, District 27

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Adam Schiff, District 28

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Tony Cárdenas, District 29

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Brad Sherman, District 30

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Pete Aguilar, District 31

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Grace Napolitano, District 32

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Ted Lieu, District 33

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Jimmy Gomez, District 34

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Norma Torres, District 35

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Raul Ruiz, District 36

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Karen Bass, District 37

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Linda Sánchez, District 38

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Lucille Roybal-Allard, District 40

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Mark Takano, District 41

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Maxine Waters, District 43

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Nanette Barragán, District 44

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Katie Porter, District 45

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Luis Correa, District 46

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Alan Lowenthal, District 47

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Mark Levin, District 49

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Juan Vargas, District 51

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Scott Peters, District 52

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Sara Jacobs, District 53

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

