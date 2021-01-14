Here's how California's Democratic and Republican representatives in Congress voted on impeachment

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, a majority of the members of the United States House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, making him the only president in history to be impeached twice.
The vote, which was split mostly along party lines, concluded with a county of 232 for impeachment and 197 against with four Republican representatives choosing not to vote.
Every House Democrat, 222 in all, voted in favor of impeaching the president. They were joined by 10 Republican representatives. One of the Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment was Rep. David Valadao who represents California’s 21st District.
Here is how California’s representatives in Congress voted on impeachment, and their statements (if available) on why they voted the way that they did:
Republicans
Doug LaMalfa, District 1
Impeachment vote: No
Statement: N/A
Tom McClintock, District 4
Impeachment vote: No
Statement:
Jay Obernolte, District 8
Impeachment vote: No
Statement:
David Valadao, District 21
Impeachment vote: Yes
Statement:
Devin Nunes, District 22
Impeachment vote: No
Statement: N/A
Kevin McCarthy, District 23
Impeachment vote: No
Statement:
Mike Garcia, District 25
Impeachment vote: No
Statement:
Young Kim, District 39
Impeachment vote: No
Statement:
Kevin Calvert, District 42
Impeachment vote: No
Statement: N/A
Michelle Steel, District 48
Impeachment vote: No
Statement:
Darrell Issa, District 50
Impeachment vote: No
Statement: N/A
Democrats
Jared Huffman, District 2
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
John Garamendi, District 3
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Mike Thompson, District 5
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Doris Matsui, District 6
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Ami Bera, District 7
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Jerry McNerney, District 9
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Josh Harder, District 10
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Mark DeSaulnier, District 11
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Nancy Pelosi, District 12
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Barbara Lee, District 13
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Jackie Speier, District 14
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Eric Swalwell, District 15
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Jim Costa, District 16
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Ro Khanna, District 17
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Anna Eshoo, District 18
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Zoe Lofgren, District 19
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Jimmy Panetta, District 20
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Salud Carbajal, District 24
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Julia Brownley, District 26
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Judy Chu, District 27
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Adam Schiff, District 28
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Tony Cárdenas, District 29
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Brad Sherman, District 30
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Pete Aguilar, District 31
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Grace Napolitano, District 32
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Ted Lieu, District 33
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Jimmy Gomez, District 34
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Norma Torres, District 35
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Raul Ruiz, District 36
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Karen Bass, District 37
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Linda Sánchez, District 38
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Lucille Roybal-Allard, District 40
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Mark Takano, District 41
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Maxine Waters, District 43
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Nanette Barragán, District 44
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Katie Porter, District 45
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Luis Correa, District 46
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Alan Lowenthal, District 47
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Mark Levin, District 49
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Juan Vargas, District 51
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Scott Peters, District 52
Impeachment: Yes
Statement:
Sara Jacobs, District 53
Impeachment: Yes
Statement: