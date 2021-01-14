Here's how California's Democratic and Republican representatives in Congress voted on impeachment

Every House Democrat, 222 in all, voted in favor of impeaching the president. They were joined by 10 Republican representatives.

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, a majority of the members of the United States House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, making him the only president in history to be impeached twice.

The vote, which was split mostly along party lines, concluded with a county of 232 for impeachment and 197 against with four Republican representatives choosing not to vote.

Every House Democrat, 222 in all, voted in favor of impeaching the president. They were joined by 10 Republican representatives. One of the Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment was Rep. David Valadao who represents California’s 21st District.

Here is how California’s representatives in Congress voted on impeachment, and their statements (if available) on why they voted the way that they did:

Republicans

Doug LaMalfa, District 1

Impeachment vote: No

Statement: N/A

Tom McClintock, District 4

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

"I cannot think of a more petty, vindictive and gratuitous act than to impeach an already defeated President a week before he is to leave office. President-elect Biden’s promise to heal the nation becomes a hollow mockery in the harsh reality of this unconstitutional act." pic.twitter.com/QpOaWNsPbH — Tom McClintock (@RepMcClintock) January 13, 2021

Jay Obernolte, District 8

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

My statement on today's impeachment vote here: pic.twitter.com/Y2UhzeDnQF — Rep. Jay Obernolte (@JayObernolte) January 13, 2021

David Valadao, District 21

Impeachment vote: Yes

Statement:

Based on the facts before me, I have to go with my gut and vote my conscience. I voted to impeach President Trump. His inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense. It’s time to put country over politics. — Rep. David Valadao (@RepDavidValadao) January 13, 2021

Devin Nunes, District 22

Impeachment vote: No

Statement: N/A

Kevin McCarthy, District 23

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

The United States remains exceptional. And right now the eyes of the world are upon us. We must seize this opportunity to heal and grow stronger. https://t.co/UapsQMeTVP — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 13, 2021

Mike Garcia, District 25

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

With only a few days left in the Trump Administration, the vote to impeach the President is no more than political theater that runs the risk of further dividing us at a time when we need to come together. — Rep. Mike Garcia (@RepMikeGarcia) January 13, 2021

Young Kim, District 39

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

However, I believe impeaching the president now will fail to hold him accountable or allow us to move forward once President-elect Biden is sworn in. This process will only create more fissures in our country as we emerge from some of our darkest days. https://t.co/NK1EdO5xoN pic.twitter.com/IJIlb6oGva — Young Kim (@RepYoungKim) January 13, 2021

Kevin Calvert, District 42

Impeachment vote: No

Statement: N/A

Michelle Steel, District 48

Impeachment vote: No

Statement:

The wounds caused by the act of terror we saw last week will not be healed by impeaching President Trump, which will only deepen the divide felt in our country today. Read my full statement on today’s impeachment vote: pic.twitter.com/fvulCoYLsr — Rep. Michelle Steel (@RepSteel) January 13, 2021

Darrell Issa, District 50

Impeachment vote: No

Statement: N/A

Democrats

Jared Huffman, District 2

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Today’s vote will make history.



It's a bright line. On one side: lies sedition, inciting & supporting insurrection & domestic terrorism. The other: our oath of office, the constitution, democracy, decency.



Today I will do the right thing. I will vote to impeach Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/2DietMstlZ — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) January 13, 2021

John Garamendi, District 3

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

See below for my statement on the impeachment of President Trump: pic.twitter.com/apV84w4Zac — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) January 13, 2021

Mike Thompson, District 5

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

That’s why today I voted for the Article of Impeachment charging the President with inciting this grave attack. He must be held accountable. The Senate must swiftly convict and remove him from office. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 13, 2021

Doris Matsui, District 6

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Today, I voted to impeach President Trump for inciting a violent insurrection against our democracy.



Read my statement below: pic.twitter.com/YTlo1OZUjn — Rep. Doris Matsui (@DorisMatsui) January 13, 2021

Ami Bera, District 7

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

The President incited a violent insurrection against the United States of America.



He is unfit to serve another day in office and he must be held accountable for his actions.



I will vote today to impeach President Trump. — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) January 13, 2021

Jerry McNerney, District 9

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

My statement on today's impeachment vote: pic.twitter.com/1UsWsByOZa — Jerry McNerney (@RepMcNerney) January 14, 2021

Josh Harder, District 10

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Our Capitol looks like a war zone, because the President incited an attack on democracy. Today I voted to remove him from power. pic.twitter.com/OEm1RO25M6 — Rep. Josh Harder (@RepJoshHarder) January 14, 2021

Mark DeSaulnier, District 11

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

I joined a bipartisan group of colleagues in voting to impeach President Trump for inciting last week’s insurrection. I now urge the Senate to convict and prevent him from ever endangering our democracy again. pic.twitter.com/2yUStHnok2 — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 13, 2021

Nancy Pelosi, District 12

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

It is my somber responsibility to sign the Article of Impeachment against President Trump passed in a bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives a short time ago. https://t.co/xlTntjjIMn — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 13, 2021

Barbara Lee, District 13

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Donald Trump incited a violent, white supremacist, domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol.



Today, I'll be voting to impeach him for a second time. He is an unprecedented threat to our democracy & national security –– that calls for unprecedented action to remove him. pic.twitter.com/J0qhsnAwuC — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 13, 2021

Jackie Speier, District 14

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Just voted w/ Ds & Rs to impeach @POTUS. If inciting an insurrection isn’t an impeachable offense, nothing is. The Capitol is a war zone. We're bracing for more attacks. We’re not doing this for the next 8 days, we’re doing this to protect the next 800 years of this democracy. pic.twitter.com/6KRe25A2bT — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 13, 2021

Eric Swalwell, District 15

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

I am not asking my GOP colleagues to show the same courage the Capitol Police showed last week to defend our lives and democracy.



I'm just asking them to do their job and remove the man who incited the attack. pic.twitter.com/Qu8Oaxsebq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 13, 2021

Jim Costa, District 16

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

My constituents and the greater American public demand that we uphold the oath of office we take to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I felt my vote for impeachment was the right thing to do.



See my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/xEa37KiTyS — Rep. Jim Costa (@RepJimCosta) January 14, 2021

Ro Khanna, District 17

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

I am voting to impeach because, as Lincoln said, “no grievance is a fit object of redress by mob law.” To be worthy of this Capitol we all hold sacred, let’s finally invest the trillions needed for good jobs, universal health care, and education in places that are hurting. pic.twitter.com/lRP7QW90IG — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) January 13, 2021

Anna Eshoo, District 18

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

The President incited a mob that attacked the Capitol of the United States, the tabernacle of our democracy.



He is incapable of honoring his oath and our Constitution, and he has proven to be unfit and dangerous.



Today, I will vote to impeach this traitor to our country. pic.twitter.com/qLsOshMH79 — Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (@RepAnnaEshoo) January 13, 2021

Zoe Lofgren, District 19

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Jimmy Panetta, District 20

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

My colleagues and I have impeached President Trump for the second time. Through this vote, we are not only holding the President accountable, we are abiding by our constitutional responsibility to secure and strengthen our democracy for our posterity.https://t.co/w225Ez2uPn — Rep. Jimmy Panetta (@RepJimmyPanetta) January 13, 2021

Salud Carbajal, District 24

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

I don't take impeachment lightly but no one is above the law. That is why I joined a bipartisan group of my colleagues today & voted to protect our democracy & hold @POTUS accountable for a violent insurrection against the U.S. government. pic.twitter.com/8y1af9dTZ7 — Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) January 13, 2021

Julia Brownley, District 26

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

We are living through a defining moment in our history. Congress was attacked by a mob, directed by the President.



Today, I addressed the House Floor in support of taking the necessary action to protect and preserve our democracy and impeaching Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/e1TOr4DeQS — Congresswoman Julia Brownley (@RepBrownley) January 13, 2021

Judy Chu, District 27

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Bipartisan agreement. A President who incites violence instead of accepting the result of an election is too dangerous to be in office. #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/aDQzjj4EWf — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 13, 2021

Adam Schiff, District 28

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

For the fourth time in American history, and the second time in Donald Trump’s dangerous and destructive tenure, a president has been impeached.



We will defend our democracy against all threats, foreign and domestic.⁰

Donald Trump must be removed, never to hold office again. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 13, 2021

Tony Cárdenas, District 29

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Trump was just impeached for the 2nd time: pic.twitter.com/1DylEosT6F — Rep. Tony Cárdenas (@RepCardenas) January 13, 2021

Brad Sherman, District 30

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Today I spoke on the House Floor to urge my colleagues to vote to #ImpeachTrump (1/2)https://t.co/x4RBHvf98L — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) January 13, 2021

Pete Aguilar, District 31

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Three days before the president incited a deadly attack on the Capitol, my colleagues and I swore an oath to defend our Constitution. Now, it's our duty to defend our democracy by impeaching Donald Trump. To do anything less would be to turn our backs on that oath altogether. pic.twitter.com/U5efRusGC5 — Rep. Pete Aguilar (@RepPeteAguilar) January 13, 2021

Grace Napolitano, District 32

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

I voted today to impeach President Trump, echoing the more than 800 letters and hundreds of phone calls from my San Gabriel Valley constituents requesting immediate action. President Trump betrayed our nation and must be held accountable for his crimes. pic.twitter.com/bQ47WEdwsD — Rep.Grace Napolitano (@gracenapolitano) January 13, 2021

Ted Lieu, District 33

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Future generations will know that when the Commander in Chief incited an attack on the nation’s Capitol resulting in multiple deaths, the House of Representatives acted strongly and swiftly to impeach @POTUS on a bipartisan basis.



The Senate must act to convict Trump quickly. https://t.co/em575yP3Vy — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 14, 2021

Jimmy Gomez, District 34

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

My vote to impeach Donald Trump again represents my forceful defiance to him and anyone who threatens our democracy.



And it also represents the will of my constituents in Los Angeles who voted to turn the page on this dark chapter in our nation’s history: https://t.co/PPkoP6IHnA pic.twitter.com/sWIqnfUD0E — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) January 13, 2021

Norma Torres, District 35

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

“We love you. You’re very special.”



Those were Donald Trump’s words to violent insurrectionists as they wreaked havoc on our Capitol. He encouraged the attack and then expressed love for those seeking to destroy our institutions. https://t.co/CtQ0Iukfxc — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) January 14, 2021

Raul Ruiz, District 36

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

I have sworn an oath to protect America from its enemies, both foreign & domestic. Today, I fulfilled that oath by supporting the impeachment of Donald Trump. The threat of violence continues & every moment he remains in office, America is at risk. He must be removed immediately. — Raul Ruiz (@RepRaulRuizMD) January 13, 2021

Karen Bass, District 37

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

I just voted to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection against our democracy. — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) January 13, 2021

Linda Sánchez, District 38

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Democracy is fragile — its survival is up to us.



As the House prepares to vote on impeaching the President of the United States (again), here’s what I saw at the Capitol on January 6th and where we go from here.



Read the full post: https://t.co/LMs8LD2QSy — Rep. Linda Sánchez (@RepLindaSanchez) January 13, 2021

Lucille Roybal-Allard, District 40

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

My statement on today’s impeachment of President Trump: https://t.co/pBaPDtEoGC — Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (@RepRoybalAllard) January 14, 2021

Mark Takano, District 41

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

I urge the Senate to take immediate action, begin a trial, and vote to convict President Trump. He is toxic to our democracy, and only we, the Congress, can prevent him from doing future damage. https://t.co/954PxJOBP0 — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 13, 2021

Maxine Waters, District 43

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

"I rise in support of impeaching again the worst president in the history of the United States...This president has spent four years abusing his power," @RepMaxineWaters says.https://t.co/d08otzkRdW pic.twitter.com/lxKDj5HL60 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) January 13, 2021

Nanette Barragán, District 44

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

By riling up a violent mob to prevent the work of Congress and attempt to overthrow our democratic process, Trump violated his oath of office and violated the U.S. Constitution.



My full statement on the impeachment of Donald Trump: https://t.co/i65tUhYieJ — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) January 13, 2021

Katie Porter, District 45

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Our democracy cannot survive without accountability. I'm voting to impeach President Trump. — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) January 13, 2021

Luis Correa, District 46

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Last week, I witnessed for the first time in my life Americans fighting Americans all at the behest of the President of the United States.



As Americans, we can do better. pic.twitter.com/3Y9MRZZsTH — Rep. Lou Correa (@RepLouCorrea) January 13, 2021

Alan Lowenthal, District 47

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

A historic 10 Republicans joined us to hold the President accountable. My statement: pic.twitter.com/g9MSQ1rhSv — Rep. Alan Lowenthal (@RepLowenthal) January 13, 2021

Mark Levin, District 49

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Generations of Americans will remember how we vote today. I will look back on this day with honor for upholding my oath of office. I hope my colleagues do the same. pic.twitter.com/nUhjU915Yw — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) January 13, 2021

Juan Vargas, District 51

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

I just voted in favor of impeaching Trump. I urge McConnell to act immediately in the best interest of the American people. — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) January 13, 2021

Scott Peters, District 52

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

Today, I upheld my oath to defend the Constitution from foreign & domestic enemies, and voted – again – to impeach President Donald Trump. His attempts to overturn a free and fair election by inciting violence against the Congress cannot go without consequence. — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) January 13, 2021

Sara Jacobs, District 53

Impeachment: Yes

Statement:

I spoke on the House floor today on why we must impeach this President. We must hold him accountable. pic.twitter.com/DgxxnQ93sR — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) January 13, 2021

