Kennedy, Cassidy seeking meeting with Biden on oil & gas orders

The oil and gas industry is a $73 billion a year business in Louisiana. It supports the jobs of more than 250,000 people.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy joined 22 other Republican senators requesting a meeting with President Joe Biden to talk about his recent executive orders impacting the oil and gas industries.

In a letter to Biden on Thursday, the senators said they were surprised by the president’s immediate actions that they say “targeted hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

“As our nation is confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic challenges, it is paramount that we rise above politics and focus on policies that invigorate jobs on policies that invigorate jobs for hard-working Americans,” the letter said.

Biden has signed a series of executive orders to “supercharge” the countries response to what he called the “existential threat” of climate change. The president ordered a freeze on new energy leases on public land and waters including the Gulf of Mexico. Biden wants to eliminate pollution from fossil fuels by 2035.

Both Kennedy and Cassidy slammed the Biden plan as a terrible idea, and Louisiana coastal leaders described it as a “death knell” to communities for years to come.

The oil and gas industry is a $73 billion a year business in Louisiana. It supports the jobs of more than 250,000 people.

The letter comes one day after Kennedy helped introduce a bill to reverse Biden’s actions.

“I am very upset, and I want to ask all of my colleagues, my Democratic colleagues, in Louisiana and the legislature and local government, state government to please call President Biden,” Kennedy said. “Call the White House and let them understand how much this is going to hurt Louisiana families.”

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.