'They had a revolt': McCarthy removed as Speaker in historic House vote

The move was spearheaded by Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz and backed by a handful of others.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — For the first time in United States history, the House of Representatives has voted to remove their speaker.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position Tuesday in a historic vote led by a handful of conservative rebels who were outraged by the passing of a last minute bipartisan deal preventing a government shutdown.

"At the end of the day, keeping government open and paying our troops was the right decision,” said McCarthy during a press conference. “I stand by that decision. And if at the end of the day I have to lose my job over it, so be it."

"Eight people do not represent the base. Eight people do not represent the entire GOP. This is about somebody that's in a safe district who is taking the American people for a ride," said Tamika Hamilton, former GOP congressional candidate.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries declared "it is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the house Republican civil war."

Representative John Garamendi says the historic vote to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy is just the latest sign Republicans aren't interested in governing.

"The chaos caucus. The Republicans have been in chaos for the last nine months, and today was the culmination of that chaotic situation in which they could not agree on who should be their speaker,” he said. “They had a revolt."

Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will serve as Speaker Pro Tem until a new speaker election can take place. McCarthy says he will not be running for the position again.

Until another Speaker is chosen, House work is halted as the government has until mid November to stop a government shutdown.