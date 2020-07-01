SACRAMENTO, Calif. — President Donald Trump's recent threats to attack sites "important to Iran and the Iranian culture" came as a shock to the United Nations expert on cultural rights, who also works locally as a UC Davis law professor.

"Threatening to attack cultural sites is something that terrorists do," said Karima Bennoune, who serves as the UN Special Rapporteur on cultural rights. "It's not something that leading democracies do."

The President first made the threat in a tweet promising to escalate violence with Iran if the country attempts to retaliate for the US killing of its highest-ranking general.

Bennoune pointed out that in addition to being a war crime, Trump's threat to attack cultural sites mirrors tactics that were actually employed by ISIS, which deliberately destroyed historic cultural sites in Iraq and Syria last decade while attempting to establish a caliphate in the region.

This photo combo, made from footage taken from the Russian Defense Ministry official website, purports to show the Roman-era amphitheater on June 6, 2016, left, and on Feb. 5, 2017, right, in Palmyra, Syria. Russia's defense ministry has released drone footage showing new destruction in Syria's historic town of Palmyra, which was recently recaptured by the Islamic State group, and warned that the militants could be planning the further demolition of antiquities. The video shows that the militants have badly damaged the facade of the amphitheater. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, via AP)

AP

Iran is home to 22 UNESCO World Heritage Sites with cultural significance, including houses of worship from multiple faiths, the ancient city of Persepolis which dates back to 500 BC, and an historic Silk Road bazaar in the city of Tabriz that still serves as a marketplace today.

Dozens more cultural sites are under consideration for listing.

Bennoune has worked on cases involving extremists who destroyed cultural sites, including the successful war crimes prosecution of an al Qaeda-linked extremist who destroyed religious monuments in Mali.

"It is a war crime and it is off-limits because it is targeting the human rights of real human beings," Bennoune said. "It's war against history. It's war against the idea of who you are. It's destruction of the ability to teach younger generations about their own past."

By suggesting similar tactics against Iran, Bennoune argues that Trump could encourage extremists to destroy even more of Earth's history.

She also argues that the President's suggestion misses the mark of punishing the Iranian regime because the sites are important to Iranians of all political stripes-- even the regime's opposition.

"As an American, imagine what it would mean if someone threatened to target-- or God forbid targeted-- the Statue of Liberty. And what a great loss that would be and how upset so many people would be because of what that object represents," Bennoune said. "Our attachment to important historic and cultural sites like the Smithsonian has nothing to do with who is in the White House at the moment. It has to do with our attachment to our history. We have to understand that the same thing is true for Iranians."

The sentiment was echoed by the President's political opponents.

"I would tell President Trump to stay off of Twitter," said Rep. Ami Bera (D-Sacramento) who serves on the foreign affairs committee. "The rules of engagement specifically prohibit bombing of cultural sites and that would be a bad idea. We're the United States and we're better than that."

While administration officials like defense secretary Mark Esper said that the US would not target cultural sites in combat, the President himself doubled down on the idea, speaking to reporters this week aboard Air Force One.

"They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people and we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way,” the President said.

Continue the conversation with Brandon on Facebook.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Local Iranian Americans fearful following reports of border stops