WATCH LIVE: ABC News Coverage of the Trump Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial begins Tuesday in the Senate. Trump is charged by the House with inciting the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election. Prosecutors argue it is a “grievous constitutional crime," but Trump's defense team insists his fiery words at a rally just before the Jan. 6 riot were just a figure of speech. His lawyers also say that trying a former president is unconstitutional. The debate over that constitutional question is expected to highlight the opening day.
ABC News special coverage of the Trump Impeachment Trial:
For the best viewing experience use the controls to make the video full screen.
The video feed can also be seen HERE.
