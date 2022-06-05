Will Roe v. Wade draft opinion impact mid-term elections?

Analysts say decision could ignite voters on both sides of the issue.

SAN DIEGO — The draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is out just in time for us to pivot attention to the mid-term elections. California is set to send out voter guides, but a lot of people already have them in their mailbox. So how does the Roe v. Wade opinion draft fallout affect our upcoming midterm elections, especially with primaries set for early June?

Political analyst Laura Fink said, "Republicans are energized this year because there's a Democrat in the White House and Democrats control the House and the Senate. However, this may increase turnout on the Democratic side with women and progressives and young people looking to fight this decision."

Fink said right now, candidates across the country, and right here in our area, just are not advertising their pro-life designation.

"Here in California, as people move more towards being independent and the Democratic party also continues to grow that Pro-Life credential does not help you in elections, so it doesn't surprise me that certain candidates are shelving that," Fink said.

Legal analyst Wendy Patrick said the voter guides you get in the mail are a goldmine for information.

"Voters are helped along in the process by voter guides and voter guides traditionally cover a wide variety of issues letting potential voters know where a candidate stands," Patrick said.

She also says, with the leak of the draft opinion from the supreme court that looks to overturn Roe v. Wade, many voters may be energized to make it out to the polls.

"They may be concerned more about things like inflation, healthcare, national security, drugs - there may be other issues that may be more concerning in post pandemic 2022 than abortion," Patrick said.

When looking online, we could only find NARAL’s website's listing candidates across the country who were pro-choice. Finding a similar pro-life resource was a lot harder.

Patrick says, it's in the works. "While voters may not immediately be able to find what they need online, rest assured that in a couple of weeks there's a lot going on behind the scenes to make sure that both sides get information out to perspective voters," Patrick said.