The 2018 midterm election is carrying a loaded ballot with heavily contested races and a number of important propositions.

Election night is Nov. 6. Here's everything you need to know about voting what's on the ballot.

Before the election begins

Where to vote in a Voter’s Choice Act county (ones that don't have traditional polling stations)

Sacramento County will have 78 total voting centers and 53 drop boxes where residents can vote.

Nevada County will have 8 voting centers and 11 drop boxes within the county.

How to register to vote

The deadline to register is Oct. 22

Registration can be done online

How to register to vote if you missed the deadline

If you miss the deadline, there’s still time to register for the election through Conditional Registration.

Who can and cannot vote

Certain circumstances can disqualify citizens from voting in the election

A person with a criminal history can vote if they meet certain requirements

Voter fraud

Tampering with the voting process could result in prison time or thousands of dollars in fines

Voting by mail

If you miss the vote-by-mail ballot deadline, you can still receive one if you apply in person at the elections office

There are four ways to return a vote-by-mail ballot

Deadlines to keep in mind

Two different periods for vote centers to open

The beginning of the official canvass is Nov. 8.

The politicians

California’s 10 targeted congressional districts for the House of Representatives

Various candidates

Incumbent Congressman Jeff Denham (R) v. Josh Harder (D): This race, among others, is one of 10 targeted districts by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee with the potential flip from Republican to Democrat

United States Senate

Incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein (D) v. Kevin De Leon (D)

Feinstein’s platforms include gun reform, health care, and immigration

De Leon's platforms include Medicare for all, immigration reform, and free public education

Governor of California

John Cox (R) and Gavin Newsom (D)

Newsom’s platforms include jobs, education, and the environment

Cox’s platform includes affordable housing, DMV reform, and the gas tax repeal

The propositions (1 – 12)

Proposition 1: The veterans housing bonds

$4 billion in bonds toward housing programs.

Funds split between programs for State Housing ($3 billion) and Veterans Housing ($1 billion)

Aid would come in the form of annual subsidies, payment assistance, and home loans

Proposition 2: The homeless housing bonds

$2 billion in borrowing to help house people with mental illness who are at risk of homelessness

Uses funds from Mental Health Services Act to fund the No Place Like Home Program

Proposition 3: The water bonds

Nearly $9 billion in funding for water infrastructure projects

Funds are designated for watershed lands, water supply, fish and wildlife habitat, water facility upgrades, groundwater, and flood protection

$200 million designated to fund state-owned Oroville Dam in Butte County

Proposition 4: The children’s hospital bonds

$1.5 billion in funds for children’s hospitals

Funds are available to eight private nonprofit hospitals, five University of California Hospitals, and 150 public or private nonprofit hospitals

Proposition 5: Property tax break for seniors

A tax break for homeowners over 55 when they move into a more expensive home

Allows people to move anywhere in the state to qualify for a tax break by removing requirements

Potential loss of $1 billion annually for local schools and government over time

Proposition 6: The Gas Tax Repeal

Repeal of gas tax and vehicle registration fee increase passed last year in state legislature

Bans legislature from raising the gas tax or registration fees without voter approval

Yes = eliminates new gas tax and car fees for road work

No = New gas tax and car fees stay in place

Proposition 7: Daylight Saving Time

Could bring an end to time changes from Daylight Saving Time by making DST year round

Allows lawmakers to make changes to DST

Proposition 8: Dialysis clinics

Regulation on dialysis clinics

Requires rebates and penalties if revenues exceed specific limits

Areas of concern: revenue for clinics may be severely reduced, some clinics may find themselves opening fewer clinics or closing some that can’t remain in the market

Proposition 9: Removed from ballot – formerly a proposal to split California into three states

This proposal would have split California into three states

It was removed from the ballot by the California Supreme Court

Proposition 10: Rent control

Allows for rent control on new housing

Allows for local rent controls on standalone homes

Yes = Expansion of rent control in the state

No = Rent control stays the same

Proposition 11: On-call breaks for ambulance workers

Emergency ambulance workers would have to be on-call during work breaks

Requires employer-paid training and mental health services for EMTs and paramedics

Proposition 12: Cages for animals

Space requirements for confining veal calves, breeding pigs, and egg-laying hens

Provides square footage requirements

Hens would be required to have one square foot of space per hen in 2020; require cage-free housing in 2022

