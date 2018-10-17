The 2018 midterm election is carrying a loaded ballot with heavily contested races and a number of important propositions.
Election night is Nov. 6. Here's everything you need to know about what's on the ballot.
The politicians
California’s 10 targeted congressional districts for the House of Representatives
- Various candidates
- Incumbent Congressman Jeff Denham (R) v. Josh Harder (D): This race, among others, is one of 10 targeted districts by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee with the potential flip from Republican to Democrat
- Incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein (D) v. Kevin De Leon (D)
- Feinstein’s platforms include gun reform, health care, and immigration
- De Leon's platforms include Medicare for all, immigration reform, and free public education
- John Cox (R) and Gavin Newsom (D)
- Newsom’s platforms include jobs, education, and the environment
- Cox’s platform includes affordable housing, DMV reform, and the gas tax repeal
The propositions (1 – 12)
Proposition 1: The veterans housing bonds
- $4 billion in bonds toward housing programs.
- Funds split between programs for State Housing ($3 billion) and Veterans Housing ($1 billion)
- Aid would come in the form of annual subsidies, payment assistance, and home loans
Proposition 2: The homeless housing bonds
- $2 billion in borrowing to help house people with mental illness who are at risk of homelessness
- Uses funds from Mental Health Services Act to fund the No Place Like Home Program
Proposition 3: The water bonds
- Nearly $9 billion in funding for water infrastructure projects
- Funds are designated for watershed lands, water supply, fish and wildlife habitat, water facility upgrades, groundwater, and flood protection
- $200 million designated to fund state-owned Oroville Dam in Butte County
Proposition 4: The children’s hospital bonds
- $1.5 billion in funds for children’s hospitals
- Funds are available to eight private nonprofit hospitals, five University of California Hospitals, and 150 public or private nonprofit hospitals
Proposition 5: Property tax break for seniors
- A tax break for homeowners over 55 when they move into a more expensive home
- Allows people to move anywhere in the state to qualify for a tax break by removing requirements
- Potential loss of $1 billion annually for local schools and government over time
Proposition 6: The Gas Tax Repeal
- Repeal of gas tax and vehicle registration fee increase passed last year in state legislature
- Bans legislature from raising the gas tax or registration fees without voter approval
- Yes = eliminates new gas tax and car fees for road work
- No = New gas tax and car fees stay in place
Proposition 7: Daylight Saving Time
- Could bring an end to time changes from Daylight Saving Time by making DST year round
- Allows lawmakers to make changes to DST
Proposition 8: Dialysis clinics
- Regulation on dialysis clinics
- Requires rebates and penalties if revenues exceed specific limits
- Areas of concern: revenue for clinics may be severely reduced, some clinics may find themselves opening fewer clinics or closing some that can’t remain in the market
Proposition 9: Removed from ballot – formerly a proposal to split California into three states
- This proposal would have split California into three states
- It was removed from the ballot by the California Supreme Court
Proposition 10: Rent control
- Allows for rent control on new housing
- Allows for local rent controls on standalone homes
- Yes = Expansion of rent control in the state
- No = Rent control stays the same
Proposition 11: On-call breaks for ambulance workers
- Emergency ambulance workers would have to be on-call during work breaks
- Requires employer-paid training and mental health services for EMTs and paramedics
Proposition 12: Cages for animals
- Space requirements for confining veal calves, breeding pigs, and egg-laying hens
- Provides square footage requirements
- Hens would be required to have one square foot of space per hen in 2020; require cage-free housing in 2022
Before the election begins
Where to vote in a Voter’s Choice Act county
- Sacramento County will have 78 total voting centers and 53 drop boxes where residents can vote.
- Nevada County will have 8 voting centers and 11 drop boxes within the county.
- The deadline to register is Oct. 22
- Registration can be done online
How to register to vote if you missed the deadline
- If you miss the deadline, there’s still time to register for the election through Conditional Registration.
- Certain circumstances can disqualify citizens from voting in the election
- A person with a criminal history can vote if they meet certain requirements
- Tampering with the voting process could result in prison time or thousands of dollars in fines
- If you miss the vote-by-mail ballot deadline, you can still receive one if you apply in person at the elections office
- There are four ways to return a vote-by-mail ballot
- Two different periods for vote centers to open
- The beginning of the official canvass is Nov. 8.