Official ballot drop boxes will open on Tuesday for Sacramento and Nevada County, offering voters a different way to vote in the 2018 election.

All registered voters in Nevada County and Sacramento County will automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot, due to their county's participation in the California Voter's Choice Act. Even though the Voting Centers in these counties will not open until Oct. 27, those looking to get a head start on the vote can use official vote-by-mail drop boxes.

These ballot drop boxes will open on Tuesday, Oct. 9 for voters in Sacramento and Nevada Counties. Per the Voters Choice Act, there will be at least one drop-off location for every 15,000 registered voters.

Despite not being a Voter's Choice Act county, other areas like San Joaquin County will also have a limited number of drop boxes open beginning Oct. 8 through Nov. 6. These drop boxes are usually located in government buildings or a City Clerk's office. In areas like Sacramento County, the government has worked with community members to take suggestions on their location.

Advantages of the official dropbox:

Proximity to public transportation

Secure, locked, and in full view of a person

Accessibility to voters with disabilities

No postage/stamps required

To find a drop-off location in Sacramento County click HERE.

To find a drop-off location in Nevada County, see below:

Grass Valley Ballot Drop-Off Location: (4)

Chicago Park Store

19077 Colfax Highway

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closes: Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Grocery Outlet

616 Sutton Way

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

SPD Market

129 W McKnight Way

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closes: Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

Save Mart

12054 Nevada City Hwy

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Open: Daily, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

Nevada City Ballot Drop-Off Location: (1)

Eric W. Rood Administrative Center, Parking Lot.

950 Maidu Avenue

Nevada City, CA 95959

Open: All days, 24 hours

Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

Penn Valley Ballot-Off Location: (1)

Holiday Market

11324 Pleasant Valley Road

Penn Valley, CA 95946

Open: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

South County Ballot Drop-Off Location: (1)

Holiday Market

19952 Combie Road #12

Auburn, CA 95602

Open: Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

Truckee Ballot Drop-Off Location: (1)

Truckee Town Hall

10183 Truckee Airport Road

Truckee, CA 96161

Open: Daily, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

North San Juan Ballot Drop-Off Location: (1)

North San Juan Community Library

18847 Oak Tree Road

Open: Tuesday & Thursday - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closes: Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

