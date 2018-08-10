If viewing on the ABC10 app, click here for multimedia
Official ballot drop boxes will open on Tuesday for Sacramento and Nevada County, offering voters a different way to vote in the 2018 election.
All registered voters in Nevada County and Sacramento County will automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot, due to their county's participation in the California Voter's Choice Act. Even though the Voting Centers in these counties will not open until Oct. 27, those looking to get a head start on the vote can use official vote-by-mail drop boxes.
These ballot drop boxes will open on Tuesday, Oct. 9 for voters in Sacramento and Nevada Counties. Per the Voters Choice Act, there will be at least one drop-off location for every 15,000 registered voters.
Despite not being a Voter's Choice Act county, other areas like San Joaquin County will also have a limited number of drop boxes open beginning Oct. 8 through Nov. 6. These drop boxes are usually located in government buildings or a City Clerk's office. In areas like Sacramento County, the government has worked with community members to take suggestions on their location.
Advantages of the official dropbox:
- Proximity to public transportation
- Secure, locked, and in full view of a person
- Accessibility to voters with disabilities
- No postage/stamps required
To find a drop-off location in Sacramento County click HERE.
To find a drop-off location in Nevada County, see below:
Grass Valley Ballot Drop-Off Location: (4)
Chicago Park Store
19077 Colfax Highway
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Closes: Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
Grocery Outlet
616 Sutton Way
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.
SPD Market
129 W McKnight Way
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Closes: Nov. 6, 8 p.m.
Save Mart
12054 Nevada City Hwy
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Open: Daily, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.
Nevada City Ballot Drop-Off Location: (1)
Eric W. Rood Administrative Center, Parking Lot.
950 Maidu Avenue
Nevada City, CA 95959
Open: All days, 24 hours
Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.
Penn Valley Ballot-Off Location: (1)
Holiday Market
11324 Pleasant Valley Road
Penn Valley, CA 95946
Open: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.
South County Ballot Drop-Off Location: (1)
Holiday Market
19952 Combie Road #12
Auburn, CA 95602
Open: Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.
Truckee Ballot Drop-Off Location: (1)
Truckee Town Hall
10183 Truckee Airport Road
Truckee, CA 96161
Open: Daily, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Closes: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.
North San Juan Ballot Drop-Off Location: (1)
North San Juan Community Library
18847 Oak Tree Road
Open: Tuesday & Thursday - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closes: Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.