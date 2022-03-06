New poll shows incumbents are safe in the June 7 primary

Analysts say it's a race for second place to be on the November ballot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new Berkeley IGS and LA Times poll out Friday shows incumbents like Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla, and Attorney General Rob Bonta are more than safe as people are voting right down party lines.

In a state with as many registered Democrats as California, when democrats vote democrat, it’s good news for the party.

“The key here really is who's going to finish second to make it into the runoff in November," Political Analyst Steve Swatt said.

"Gov. Newsom has a huge lead right now statewide," he added. "83% among Democrats and just minuscule numbers among Republicans, but overall, he's doing very well.”

The person polling far behind Newsom, but still in second place, is State Sen. Brian Dahle. He is the California Republican party pick.

Same situation with the U.S Senate race. Padilla is far ahead of Republican Party pick Mark Meuser, who is in second.

But the person coming in behind Attorney General Rob Bonta is not the state party’s pick Nathan Hochman, it’s conservative attorney Eric Early.

“The California GOP is incredibly moderate," Early said. "They believe you have to act like a democrat to get elected in the state of California, and what they're learning as we speak is they're simply flat wrong.”

Independent Anne Marie Schubert tweeted saying that Rob Bonta’s team is lifting candidates, like Eric Early, up by running ads against him knowing “he can’t win in the fall.”

“He's already starting the process because he knows I'm the most dangerous candidate he is facing, and that he will face likely in the general election," Early said. "You see what he's saying out there and his PAC's ads, that I support Donald Trump, and I support the second amendment, that I was the lead lawyer on the Gavin Newsom recall, that I'm pro-life. Frankly, every single one of those things is accurate."

Polls are just a snapshot in time and a lot can change between now and election day.