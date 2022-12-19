New push begins to legalize psychedelics in California

State Senator Scott Wiener reintroduced a bill Monday to decriminalize the hallucinogenic, which he said is useful in treating mental health disorders.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michael Young considers himself a patriot.

“I love my city. I love my country, so I heeded the call to serve and joined the U.S. army,” said Young.

Ten years later, he returned home.

“I came home, spiritually broken, lost and unable to find my way back to normalcy," he said. "My nights were sleepless with anxiety. My days were paralyzed by depression.”

He credits one thing in his recovery.

“Thank goodness I found psychedelics," said Young. "Psychedelics help heal the unseen scars from my years of service in the war on terror. This sacred plant medicine showed me how to put myself back together again. Now, I have more hope. I can love again.”

Young now works with Heroic Hearts, a sponsor of the new bill to decriminalize psychedelics. State Senator Scott Wiener wants this to be available to Californians over the age of 21, and is authoring the bill again. He authored a similar bill last session that did not make it through the Assembly.

He said the hallucinogens can help people with depression, PTSD or other mental health issues.

“We are not the first here," Wiener said. "It's great when California can take the lead as we should on progressive, forward looking, public policy, but the voters in both Colorado and Oregon have already stepped in to decriminalize these substances.”

Wiener said decriminalizing it is good for more than just health benefits.

“Criminalizing drug use and possession accomplishes absolutely nothing other than to fill up our prisons with people who are addicted,” Wiener said.

New Republican Assemblymember Bill Essayli is a former federal prosecutor.

“I've prosecuted drug trafficking," said Essayli. "I've seen the effects of drug use on society and how that is often when people become addicted.”

Essayli does not believe recreational drug use overall is a good thing for society.

"Specifically with his (Wiener's) proposal to decriminalize the psychedelics, I think there is potentially some medical use for psychedelics, but it's got to be limited to medical settings under appropriate medical supervision," he said.

Essayli said if Wiener truly believes psychedelics help with mental health care, then start there.

“I think this bill, again, just goes too far and too broad,” he said.

Last session, Wiener's bill made it through the senate, then made it through a few assembly committees, where it eventually died. Law enforcement groups were against the bill last time.

WATCH ALSO: