Gov. Newsom talks California Comeback Plan's initiatives to combat homelessness

Approximately $12 billion is being set aside to tackle the state's homeless crisis. It's part of the Governor’s “California Comeback Plan.”
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to speak at a press event in Sonoma County Monday, touting the billions of dollars of investments made to combat the state’s homeless crisis.

The money, some $12 billion, is part of the Governor’s “California Comeback Plan.”

According to a press release from Newsom’s office, the money is aimed at projects like affordable housing construction, as well as plans to “demand greater accountability” and “urgency from local governments.”

