SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic is bringing with it a strange political twist: California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump are getting along.

The liberal Democratic leader of a state that considers itself the headquarters of the Resistance has taken to singing Trump's praises, and the normally combative Republican president is returning the favor.

It may prove savvy politics as Newsom works to ensure California's 40 million residents get what they need to weather the pandemic.

And it could be a political boon for Trump, who can point to Newsom as evidence of bipartisan collaboration amid the crisis.

