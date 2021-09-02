Newsom pulling away in recall race, according to latest PPIC poll | Newsom Recall Updates

Among likely voters, 39% would vote “yes” to remove Newsom and 58% would vote “no,” giving the governor a 19-point margin of victory, according to PPIC’s poll.

CALIFORNIA, USA — New PPIC poll a promising sign for Gov. Gavin Newsom

A new poll released by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) has Gavin Newsom winning the upcoming gubernatorial recall election. And it’s not close.

Among likely voters, 39% would vote “yes” to remove Newsom and 58% would vote “no,” giving the governor a 19-point margin of victory, according to PPIC’s poll. Even when consolidating all polls, Newsom still leads by more than 8-percentage points, according to FiveThirtyEight.

About 70% of California voters say the outcome of the recall is very important to them, with majorities across all parties. And Californians identified COVID as the biggest issue facing the state – likely a major contributor to Newsom’s surge in the polls.

The poll showed that 53% of Californians approve of Newsom’s overall job performance.

Newsom’s stimulus left out many retirees, veterans and disabled Californians. Will they vote to recall him?

Two weeks before voters decide whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom, a second round of stimulus payments is landing in the bank accounts of Californians who make less than $75,000 per year — with one glaring carve-out.

To get the money, you must have earned income last year — for example, from work, interest, rental income or private pensions — and filed tax returns. That excludes potentially hundreds of thousands of low-income retirees, veterans and disabled Californians who receive government benefits and do not work.

They live on fixed incomes — and they’re asking why they were left out.

The Black community could play a large role in upcoming recall election of Gov. Newsom

The Black community is a very politically engaged voting block during a typical election, but USC Political Science Professor Jennifer Cryer said an off-cycle election is an entirely different story.

"We often don't see people of color engaged in these off-cycle elections, because they're not getting the media and campaigning attention and resources of these big-ticket elections," Cryer said.

African Americans overwhelmingly vote blue, Cryer said, but the numbers are leading to what she calls "statistical discrimination."

"So people look at those statistics and think those are voters that perhaps I can't reach, even though there's broader research on partisanship within the African American community that suggests this really broad swath of opinion," she said. "Many African American voters might actually consider themselves conservative, just not using the definition that academics might use about what conservatism is."

She believes the community is largely being ignored by both campaigns.

Key Dates

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

