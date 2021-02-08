California Democrats sounding the alarm on voter apathy | Newsom Recall Updates

Democratic registration almost doubles that of Republicans in the state. But the party's leaders are alarmed because Republicans appear more eager to vote.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom should survive the recall election against him if he can convince Democrats to come out to vote. But that may not be as easy as it sounds.

Democratic registration almost doubles that of Republicans in the state. But the party's leaders are alarmed because Republicans appear more eager to vote. Recent interviews with voters show some Democrats have clear plans to vote for Newsom.

But many others haven't made up their minds, don't know when the election is or aren't excited about Newsom.

Anti-recall campaign manager Juan Rodriguez says the campaign is concerned about turnout and working to energize Democrats.

Will Trump be spoiler as California GOP seeks Newsom recall?

California Republicans see a chance of ousting embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election.

The GOP can look for clues to a possible upset in Vermont, Maryland or Massachusetts, where Republican governors are in charge of solidly Democratic states. One thing in common for Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is they emphatically distanced themselves from former President Donald Trump.

But that isn't the case in California, where the leading Republican candidates either have supported or have ties to the ex-president.

Republican candidate John Cox says the race is about Newsom's incompetence, not Trump.

Key Dates

Aug. 3 - Republican recall candidates debate

- Republican recall candidates debate Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

