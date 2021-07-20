Conservative radio host Larry Elder sues to be included on recall ballot | Newsom Recall Updates

The CA Secretary of State's Office did not include Elder among 41 candidates issued on a preliminary list last weekend, saying he filed incomplete information.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Caitlyn Jenner announces Newsom recall campaign bus tour

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner will hit the road in California in August on a statewide campaign tour in her bid to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Jenner campaign said the tour will start in Venice, Calif. on August 12.

"Jenner will be joined by members of the law enforcement community and neighborhood leaders to discuss the homelessness crisis and the increase in violence due to Gavin Newsom's failed policies that have hurt all Californians," the campaign wrote.

Radio host Larry Elder files lawsuit over California ballot

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is suing California officials over their decision to block him from the state's upcoming recall election ballot.

The Republican Elder says he filed all the necessary paperwork to qualify to run in the Sept. 14 election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

But the secretary of state's office did not include Elder among 41 candidates issued on a preliminary list last weekend, saying he filed incomplete information on income tax returns that are required to run.

In a statement Monday night, Elder's campaign says he filed a suit in Superior Court in Sacramento challenging the decision.

Tax returns show Caitlyn Jenner's income has fallen sharply

Tax filings show Caitlyn Jenner’s earnings have fallen precipitously in the last several years, from a high of $2.5 million in 2016 when she had her own reality TV show to $550,000.

Jenner is among those running in California’s upcoming recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

To appear on the ballot, all candidates were required to release their recent tax returns. Jenner's show she made $1.9 million in 2017, when her memoir “The Secrets of My Life” was released, and $2.5 million in 2016, which was the second season of her reality show “I Am Cait.”

But in 2019, the most recent year for which Jenner filed returns, her income was down to $550,000.

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.