Legal battles loom as CA Secretary of State prepares finalized candidate list | Newsom Recall Updates

The final certified list of candidates who will appear on the recall ballot is scheduled to be issued sometime on Wednesday.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Newsom talks crime, retail theft with state leaders in LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles talking about crime and efforts to reduce retail theft in communities all over California.

Newsom was joined by members of law enforcement and other state and local leaders, to introduce the so-called "retail crime task force."

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom holds a press conference on state efforts to address crime and reduce retail theft in communities across California. https://t.co/WRyTz4ENWf — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 21, 2021

Court fights mark run-up to California recall election

Several court battles are underway as California moves toward finalizing the list of candidates for the September recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder filed a lawsuit arguing that California election officials improperly blocked him from the contest.

Meanwhile, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expected to be in court fighting for the right to be called the “retired” San Diego mayor on the ballot.

The courtroom maneuvering is the latest drama in the run-up to the Sept. 14 election. The state Wednesday is scheduled to release the final list of candidates vying to replace Newsom.

Key Dates

Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

Other helpful information from the California Secretary of State