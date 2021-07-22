With the finalized recall ballot set, the mudslinging intensifies | Newsom Recall Updates

Just over 50 days out from California’s gubernatorial recall election, the California Secretary of State has certified the official candidate list.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Cox rips Faulconer after court denies him ‘retired mayor’ designation

John Cox mocked his Republican counterpart Kevin Faulconer after a judge denied the former San Diego mayor from being able to use that designation next to his name on the upcoming recall election ballot.

In a Twitter post, Cox wrote, “Best of luck to the "retired" @Kevin_Faulconer today. @GavinNewsom could have told you that the @CASOSvote is a stickler on the rules!”

Best of luck to the "retired" @Kevin_Faulconer today. @GavinNewsom could have told you that the @CASOSvote is a stickler on the rules! If you need backup options for your ballot designation, may I suggest:

“Failed San Diego Mayor”

"Ash Street Developer"

"Smug Career Politician" — John Cox (@BeastJohnCox) July 21, 2021

Ose joins chorus of Republicans attacking Newsom on crime

Republican recall candidate Doug Ose released his own statement, Thursday morning, going after Gov. Gavin Newsom for his approach to crime in California.

Ose’s statement follows similar statements from former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and the CA GOP, hitting Newsom for his handling of crime and his press conference in LA on initiaives to combat retail theft.

In his statement, Ose saud, “A direct link can be drawn in the up surge of petty crime and the cities and jurisdictions where leaders are public about their lack of support for law enforcement.”

California's official recall list is posted. Here's what to expect.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who announced his candidacy for the special election just last week, will have his name on the ballot after a court battle with Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

“It was a complete and total victory,” Elder said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom faced a similar challenge after a misfiling led to his party preference not making the ballot.

Judge rules against former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer in ballot designation dispute

A judge Wednesday denied former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer's request to be labeled as the city's retired mayor on the ballot in this year's gubernatorial recall election.

Earlier this week, Faulconer's campaign announced it planned to sue the Secretary of State's Office regarding his ballot designation, alleging that no regulations prohibit the use of the word "retired."

Secretary of State Shirley Weber's court filings argue that Faulconer was termed out as San Diego's mayor and thus did not voluntarily retire from the office.

Faulconer argued in court papers that he took the mayor's job knowing he would eventually have to depart the office due to term limits, meaning he "voluntarily undertook a job that would, as a matter of law, force his early retirement from that job."

My campaign's statement on the Sacramento Superior Court's ruling today: pic.twitter.com/vquW5wvxhC — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) July 21, 2021

Key Dates

Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46, after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

