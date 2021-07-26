California GOP to vote on endorsing a candidate for upcoming recall | Newsom Recall Updates

The California Republican party decided to vote early next month to endorse a candidate. Still, that doesn't mean a candidate will get that endorsement.

State Republicans are strategizing for the upcoming recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In just 50 days, Californians will cast their vote on whether to keep Newsom in office. And now members of the GOP are hoping to make the choice clearer.

Over the weekend, the California Republican party decided to vote early next month to endorse a candidate. Still, that doesn't mean a candidate will get that endorsement.

That is because a candidate must get 60% of delegates from the GOP to vote for them if they want that endorsement. If they get it, the candidate gets campaign support and resources.

“@GavinNewsom has failed Californians, and on September 14, they will recall and replace him with a leader who will fight for all of us.” CAGOP Chairwoman @millanpatterson



Read full statement here: https://t.co/ui7x34eVbA pic.twitter.com/NWPN5wkToe — CAGOP (@CAGOP) July 24, 2021

Right now though, the idea of the GOP endorsing one candidate has some critics. Republican candidate John Cox says he won't be participating in the endorsement process because the party is trying to rig the vote in favor of Kevin Faulconer.

Faulconer, who at one point argued for an endorsement process, now says it would be divisive. Still, his campaign manager says that Faulconer would work to get the endorsement.

This all comes as a new poll is suggesting that voters are nearly split as to whether or not they want to recall Newsom. That poll, done by Emerson College, shows that 42% of voters would vote to keep Newsom, 38% would vote to recall him, with another 14% undecided.

some key dates to know about: A debate that will have the GOP recall candidates facing off against each other in Southern California on Aug. 4. Then that vote for the GOP to endorse a candidate happens virtually on Saturday, Aug. 7. Mail-in ballots go out not long after, the week of Aug. 16. Finally, election day is happening Sept. 14.

Key Dates

Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46, after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

More information on the recall election