Sen. Warren goes to bat for Gov. Newsom in latest campaign ad | Newsom Recall Updates

CALIFORNIA, USA — Sen. Elizabeth Warren lends voice in latest Newsom campaign ad

Gov. Gavin Newsom has enlisted the help of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in his latest campaign ad to fight the recall.

In the spot, Warren ties the recall effort to “Trump Republicans” saying that they’ve been “active across the country attacking election results and the right to vote.”

“Now they’re coming to grab power in California – abusing the recall process and costing the taxpayers millions,” she said.

Faulconer campaigns on water issues in Fresno County

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was at the California Department of Water Resources in Fresno County on Wednesday, campaigning on water issues in the state.

“This governor has failed our agricultural community by not providing the water resources that our farmers need, that the Central Valley needs,” he said.

Faulconer said his campaign will provide the infrastructure, the resources, and the political will to help the state’s farmers and agriculture community.

Faulconer said he would be meeting with stakeholders during his trip to Fresno to discuss “increasing the state’s water supply” and releasing a plan to do that.

Key Dates

Aug. 3 - Republican recall candidates debate

- Republican recall candidates debate Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

