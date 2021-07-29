California ACLU speaks out against Newsom recall | Newsom Recall Updates

This is the first time the ACLU in California has taken a position on a recall attempt in the state. The ACLU says their statement is not a partisan action.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California ACLU against Newsom recall

American Civil Liberties Unions in California issued a joint statement opposing the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The executive directors for the ACLU Northern California, Southern California, San Diego, Imperial Counties, and the board chair of ACLU California Action issued their statement on Thursday.

“The forces behind this recall would turn back the clock on hard-won advances that expand, not contract, rights,” said Abdi Soltani, executive director of the ACLU of Northern California.

The ACLU said one of the main issues recall proponents invoke – Newom’s response to the coronavirus pandemic – is really an attempt to overturn the 2018 election.

“The pandemic is only a smokescreen,” said Hector Villagra, executive director of the ACLU of Southern California. “It’s the convenient hook that sponsors of this recall have latched onto.”

This is the first time the ACLU in California has taken a position on a recall attempt in the state. The ACLU says their statement is not a partisan action.

This recall is a blatant attack on our civil rights and civil liberties.



We must defend against those who want to take California backward.



Pledge to vote NO today. https://t.co/SFC8V1HYYC — ACLU of Northern CA (@ACLU_NorCal) July 29, 2021

Key Dates

Aug. 3 - Republican recall candidates debate

- Republican recall candidates debate Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

More information on the recall election