Newsom Recall: Governor campaigns with Sen. Warren Saturday, Vice President Harris to be on the trail Wednesday

LOS ANGELES — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom to urge voters to turn in mail ballots in the recall election that could remove the Democratic incumbent from office.

The pair headlined a rally in the heavily Democratic Los Angeles suburbs, where they warned the outcome of the race that concludes Sept. 14 would have national implications for climate change, immigration and women's rights.

Warren says leading Republican Larry Elder “dreams of being California’s own Donald Trump,” though Elder has argued he is not a mirror image of the former president.

Newsom is warning that the race will come down to voter turnout.

The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris will visit California's Bay Area on Wednesday to campaign for Newsom.

The vice president was set to campaign with Newsom in late August on her way back to the U.S. after touring Singapore and Vietnam.

But she postponed the California stop and returned to Washington after Taliban militants took control of Afghanistan and the U.S. began a chaotic operation to evacuate Americans, allies and vulnerable Afghans before an Aug. 31 deadline.