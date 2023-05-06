'Small, pathetic man' | Newsom suspects DeSantis behind migrants flown to Sacramento

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not publicly weighed in on the issue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a "small pathetic man," suspecting Florida is behind migrants being flown to Sacramento.

After 16 migrants were dropped off at the Diocese of Sacramento Friday night, Monday saw another flight touch down in the capital city.

The Department of Justice said there are many similarities between the two flights, including flight pattern and paperwork.

“We think it's the State of Florida. We think that because there's documents that were given to the migrants to sign with the name of the State of Florida on it. It's their voluntary transportation program. It the same program that was used in Martha's Vineyard," said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Governor Newsom called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a "small, pathetic man," even threatening potential kidnapping charges on Twitter. It's something the Attorney General's office would seek, and Bonta said his office is looking into several different criminal charges.

However, the language didn't deter a second flight with about 20 migrants Monday afternoon from touching down in Sacramento.

Democratic Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, who represents Sacramento, said on Twitter, "Sacramento will always welcome immigrants and refugees! But this is offensive, immoral, of course illegal."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not publicly weighed in on the issue. Political Reporter Morgan Rynor reached out to his office to see if the state's program is behind the flights, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

President Joe Biden accused DeSantis of playing politics with people's lives after the Martha's Vineyard incident, but he has not weighed in on either of the migrant flights to Sacramento so far.

Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was unacceptable and dangerous because they are putting lives at risk.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg also spoke out, taking aim at the possibility DeSantis was behind the flights.

"It's a despicable act. It is. It's despicable on so many levels, regardless of political differences on immigration policy. To use individual innocent people as pawns in your failing presidential campaign is just ,there aren't words to describe it," said Steinberg.

Jean-Pierre said she is in touch with California. Meanwhile, Attorney General Bonta's office is investigating the situation.

