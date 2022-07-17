Newsom talks abortion, gun violence and more during trip to Washington

Newsom spent the majority of a 23-minute speech talking about red states like Florida as he accepted an award for California's work in improving education.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Gov. Gavin Newsom's week-long trip to Washington D.C. wrapped up after he met with lawmakers and members of the Biden administration and accepted an award for California's work in improving education.

One political analyst said that, while Newsom received an award while he was there, he didn't go to D.C. to accept the award. He went to put himself on the national platform. Newsom spent the majority of his 23-minute speech talking about other red states like Florida as he accepted the award.

"He uses this as a platform to take on the conservative establishment in this country, and again that establishment establishes himself on the national scene," said political analyst Steve Swatt.

The award was just the beginning of his capitol tour. Newsom said he had a meeting with First Lady Jill Biden about education, however education wouldn't be the only topic he discussed while in D.C.

"The governor wants to be a leading spokesman for the Democratic Party on various issues that are important to Democrats. And so we're talking about homelessness, we are talking about gun control, we're talking about abortion, we're talking about book burning," Swatt said.

Newsom also met with Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who led the recent bipartisan senate talks on gun violence. His office also said he met with Senator Elizabeth Warren to talk about reproductive rights, and Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, to talk about topics including homelessness, reproductive rights and supporting immigrants.

"I've been told that the governor is having a lot of fun with this, and it's not necessarily because he's angling to be president and running for president in 2024. Just because he would like, I think, to be on the national stage, as most California governors believe they should be," Swatt said.

