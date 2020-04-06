Newsom signs executive order expanding in-person voting across the state

In an effort to increase voter turnout, California Governor Gavin Newsom enacted an executive order requiring counties to expand voting opportunities.

SACRAMENTO, California — California Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring that in November's general election, it will be required that at least one polling place in a county must allow for in-person, early voting on Oct. 31 until the election.

"We are committed to protecting the hard-fought right for Californians to make their voices heard this November, even in the face of a pandemic," Newsom said.

Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, the Governor last month signed an executive order requiring county elections officials to send vote-by-mail ballots.

The ballots go to registered voters in California for the general election, while ensuring that those who may need to access in-person voting opportunities can.

Between mail-in ballots and extended in-person voting availability, Newsom said he hopes this can aid in people being physically distant when voting to curb any future spread of the coronavirus.

Each county also needs ballot drop-box locations to be available between Oct. 6 and election day, while also allowing counties to consolidate voting locations, with at least one voting location per 10,000 registered voters.

Newsom also recognizes California's increased interest in selecting leaders with the George Floyd protests through the state. He said he hopes this order can help provide people a greater opportunity to vote.

"As the demonstrations across the country remind us, civic participation is critical to our democracy," Newsom said. "If we are to address the racial inequities that exist in our institutions, policies and representation, we must ensure that all eligible Californians have an opportunity to safely cast their ballot.”

