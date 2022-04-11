Nguyen vs. Guerra for State Assembly D10: 2022 Election Results

The first wave of results will come in by 8:15 p.m. on election night.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — With incumbent Jim Cooper vacating the seat for a successful run for Sacramento County sheriff, this race pits two Democrats against each other: Nguyen, an Elk Grove City Council member, and Guerra, a Sacramento City Council member. Nguyen edged out Guerra as the top vote-getter in the June 7 primary. Eric Rigard, the lone Republican among the five candidates, finished a close third. He died on June 21 while the votes were still being counted.

Guerra, a former neighborhood leader, has the backing of a broad coalition that spans labor groups as well as Realtors. He’s running on a platform of improving education and housing affordability. Nguyen, who is a nonprofit director, has been endorsed by moderates including Cooper, but also more progressive Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, also a former Sacramento council member. Her pitch: Boosting the economic recovery.

Guerra vs. Nguyen Election Results

View election updates on the race between Eric Guerra and Stephanie Nguyen below. Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

