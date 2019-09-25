SACRAMENTO, Calif. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives would begin a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi said the Trump "must be held accountable" and "no one is above the law," in her speech about the inquiry. The announcement came after reports that Trump may have pressured Ukraine's leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's family.

Here is what Northern California representatives have to say about the inquiry:

Representative Jerry Mcnerney (D-Stockton)

“When I came to Washington, I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and I do not take that responsibility lightly.

"The allegations against the president are grave, and they are a threat to our democracy and national security.

"To fulfill our sworn duty, Congress must move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

"Brazen lies have been a hallmark of this presidency and it is now time for a reckoning.”

Representative Ami Bera (D-Sacramento)

“After reading the Mueller Report and witnessing the President’s actions, it has been clear to me that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses and went to great lengths to commit obstruction of justice on several occasions.

"Multiple committees with jurisdiction have been conducting important and necessary oversight, including investigating and holding hearings into obstruction, corruption, and abuse of power by President Trump.

"I have supported the committees' actions and will continue to do so, including an impeachment inquiry.

"Congress has the constitutional authority to hold the president accountable for his actions. I am confident we will do so.”

Representative Josh Harder (D-Modesto)

“Last week, we found out that the president himself may have put our national security at risk, invited another foreign government to interfere in our election, and used American tax dollars to further his own political agenda.

"Anyone willing to sacrifice the national security interests of the United States for their own benefit is unfit to be president. If these allegations are true, it’s time for the House to open impeachment proceedings.

"I'm keeping my focus on the issues that affect people in the Central Valley every day like the high costs of health care, employment opportunities, and access to water. My colleagues on the relevant committees will keep leading their charges as I lead mine.

"But during a time like this, I feel it's my responsibility to add my voice to the chorus calling for a return to accountability, transparency, and honor in government."

Representative John Garamendi (D-Fairfield)

“The President has undermined our national security interests in his correspondence with Ukraine, violated his oath of office, and broken the law. Congress has an obligation to engage in a robust and thorough impeachment inquiry.”

Representative Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento)

“The foundation of American life begins and ends with the rule of law, and those who take an oath to uphold the Constitution have a sacred duty to protect that very right. The willingness of President Trump to break the law and the brazen nature of his pursuit of power underscores the gravity of this moment in history.

"We will be asked by future generations what we did. I do not take this lightly. I believe that we need to do something about it.

"We need to move forward with impeachment proceedings. Before revelations regarding Ukraine came to light, the contents of the Mueller Report and the President's continuous actions to block Congressional investigations were enough to begin impeachment proceedings.

"That's why I voted to stop Republican efforts to end that process. Knowing what we know now, we must move forward with an impeachment investigation before President Trump disrupts our next Presidential election – by openly and illegally seeking assistance from a foreign power.

"The eyes of future generations are watching.”

Representative Mike Thompson (D-Vallejo)

“The information brought to light and deemed of ‘urgent concern’ by the Intelligence Community Inspector General, Michael Atkinson, regarding possible interactions between the President of the United States and the President of Ukraine is deeply troubling. Moreover, the President of the United States continues to be completely unwilling to work with Congress so we can perform our Constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight.

“If the President did, in fact, withhold Congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine to leverage that nation’s assistance in his re-election campaign, he should be impeached. If the President continues to refuse to cooperate with Congress in our Constitutional oversight responsibilities, the impeachment process should begin forthwith.”

Senator Kamala Harris (D)

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D)

Editor's Note: ABC10 also reached out to Representatives Doug LaMalfa (R-Chico) and Tom McClintock (R-Roseville) on Sept. 24. This story will be updated when a response is received from the aforementioned representatives.

