MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Ohio Rep. Candice Keller has said she has no plans to resign after receiving backlash for comments she made about mass shootings following Sunday's deadly incident in Dayton, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Keller's comments were posted to Facebook just hours after nine people were gunned down in Dayton early Sunday, and one day after 20 people were shot dead in El Paso, Texas. Keller serves Ohio's 53rd District in Middletown, about 25 miles south of Dayton.

In the Facebook post, which is not viewable by all users, Keller called out liberals for playing the blame game, adding, "Why not place the blame where it belongs?"

Keller's post continued by blaming "The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates)..."

The post also blamed video games, open borders, recreational marijuana, President Barack Obama, democrats and "snowflakes, who can't accept a duly-elected President."

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Keller did not provide comment on the post, but confirmed that she wrote it.

Backlash was swift from both Democrats and Republicans, including Ohio Republican Party leader Jane Timken, who called for Keller's resignation.

“While our nation was in utter shock over the acts of violence in El Paso and Dayton, Republican State Representative Candice Keller took to social media to state why she thought these acts were happening," Timken said in a statement according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Candice Keller’s Facebook post was shocking and utterly unjustifiable. Our nation is reeling from these senseless acts of violence and public servants should be working to bring our communities together, not promoting divisiveness.”

The Cincinnati Enquirer also reports that Keller issued the following response to Timken: "establishment moderates have never been fans of mine because I ran against their endorsement and won. As the only conservative in this race, I will be taking my Senate campaign to the voters to decide."

Keller's remarks weren't her first amid the debate on gun control. In March 2018, she called gun control activists and Parkland school shooting survivors Dorito-eating 15-year-olds. She has also likened Planned Parenthood to Nazis.

