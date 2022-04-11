Padilla vs Meuser: 2022 election results for US Senate

The contest pits current Democratic Senator Alex Padilla against Republican Mark Meuser.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California voters will be tasked with choosing a senator to fill the remainder of a senate term left behind by Vice President Kamala Harris and electing a senator to serve the following term.

Senator Alex Padilla, who has the backing of the entire Democratic establishment, is the clear favorite after winning more than 54% in both races in the June primary.

Of the 20 candidates who lined up to unseat him, only one candidate emerged from the pack to square off against the incumbent in November: Republican Mark Meuser. A conservative lawyer, Meuser has lost to Padilla before — a bid for Secretary of State in 2018.

Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

