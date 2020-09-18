Paraplegic US House candidate Dale Crafts skydives for veterans

Crafts landed safely after the plunge and said he can now “cross it off the bucket list.”

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Dale Crafts, a paraplegic man from Lisbon, Maine who is making a bid for the U.S. House, brought the concept of campaign stunts to new heights when he jumped out of an airplane in support of veterans. Former state Rep. Crafts (R) made the jump Friday at the Millinocket airport.

Crafts was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle at age 25, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Crafts landed safely after the plunge and said he can now “cross it off the bucket list.”

The candidate for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District says he took the leap to raise money for Pine Grove Programs, an organization that provides outdoor experiences for veterans, military members, and disaster victims. All the proceeds raised from the jump will benefit the organization.

The Republican is running against Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, himself a Marine veteran. Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat is largely considered a toss-up between the two candidates. The district went strongly for Donald Trump in the 2016 General Election, a candidate whom Crafts fervently supports.

Trump endorsed Crafts last month.