Porter vs. Baugh for Congress: CA-47, 2022 election results

The race is seen as one of five potential toss-up elections in California by the Cook Political Report.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Few members of Congress have attained the profile that Democrat Katie Porter has captured in her four short years on the national stage. A consumer bankruptcy law professor and a protégé of progressive icon Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Porter exhibited an early knack for eviscerating titans of finance and corporate CEOs while on the House Financial Services Committee. That won the hearts of progressives and populists across the nation and turned her into one of Congress’ most formidable fundraisers. But Porter’s progressive cred has always been an odd fit for Central Orange County, even if the region’s voters are shifting away from the GOP.

Last year brought two political setbacks for Porter. First, she was removed from her well-televised committee perch to the dismay of many progressives. Then California’s redistricting commission reduced the Democratic majority in her district from more than 20,000 to just more than 6,000.

But if Republicans were hoping a soft-spoken moderate could pick off well-heeled centrist voters turned off by Porter’s banker-bashing, they aren’t getting that with Scott Baugh. An Orange County Republican leader and former Assemblymember, Baugh has a reputation for sharp-elbowed campaign tactics.

Baugh’s case against Porter: She hates capitalism. Porter’s case against Baugh: He’s far to the right of the district, particularly on abortion and same-sex marraige, both of which he opposes.

CA-47 Congressional District: Election Results

View below for election updates from the Associate Press on the race between Katie Porter and Scott Baugh.

