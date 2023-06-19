President Biden visits Bay Area as Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Sacramento

Biden announced a $600 million investment to combat climate change, and DeSantis held a private breakfast event in Sacramento.

CALIFORNIA, USA — President Joe Biden stopped by the Bay Area Monday afternoon to announce a $600 million investment into the climate. It came as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a private event in Sacramento.

Biden stopped by the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto and touched on environmental issues that Californians have been facing.

"Devastating storms caused historic flooding and killed 21 people. That comes on the heels of the worst droughts in California, and more than the millennia, and the highest sea level rise in more than a century," said President Biden.

He announced the Department of Commerce will provide $600 million to coastal and great lake communities to protect against climate change.

"More than $2 billion to modernize our electric grid to be more climate resilient, including more than $67 million, starting off in California," said Biden.

President Biden also said there will be the first ever White House Summit later this year that will be focused on climate resilience.

"It's going to include a roadmap for how these historic climate actions are gonna build more climate resilient communities all across America," he said.

Biden is seeking re-election and made it a point to call out his opponents.

"Some of our MAGA Republican friends in Congress are continuing to try to undo all the progress we've already made in the first two and a half years," said Biden.

Earlier Monday morning, Florida Governor, and presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis held a private campaign event at Del Paso Country Club. This is his first visit to California after he admitted to sending dozens of migrants to Sacramento.

When asked about DeSantis' visit to Sacramento, Biden only said, "It's hard to comment on things like that."

President Biden's Bay Area stops today included Los Gatos and Atherton. The next two days, Biden will be campaigning in San Francisco.

