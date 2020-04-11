Proposition 25 fails: California sticks to cash bail, rejects reform

With more than 11 million votes counted as of Wednesday, Proposition 25 had just 45% support.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is sticking with its traditional cash bail system, rejecting a nation-leading move to rely instead on risk assessments to decide which suspects should remain jailed awaiting trial.

Proposition 25 was a special kind of ballot question that voters don’t see every election: a referendum.

The bail industry in California sells about $6 billion a year of bonds and pockets $560 million in fees. Hoping to protect that business, the industry opposed Proposition 25.

Backers had said the traditional bail system punishes the poor, who are often racial minorities, because they lack the money to buy their freedom or can least afford to pay a bail bondsman. Prop 25 was supported by the Service Employees International Union, the California Democratic Party, the California Medical Association, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Some opponents said the alternative’s risk assessment tools also are racially and socioeconomically biased. Those against Prop 25 included the California State Conference of the NAACP, the California Peace Officers’ Association, the California Bail Agents Association and Human Rights Watch.