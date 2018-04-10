This is the proposition that could bring an end to time changes with Daylight Saving Time in California.

California voters first established the Daylight Saving Time back in 1949. DST affects the early part of March through early November, the part where clocks “spring forward.” Federal law does not allow a year-round DST, but states can opt out of DST and remain on standard time all year.

What does the proposition do?

It allows the state Legislature to change Daylight Saving Time with a 2/3 vote.

Potential impacts:

According to the Legislative Analyst, potential impacts would include a later sunrise and sunset between November and March, which could affect energy used for lighting, heating, and cooling. Additional impacts could include potential effects in worker productivity and accidents due to the amount of sleep people get when switching between Standard and DST.

