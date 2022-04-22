Race against Newsom | What's the Republican strategy?

The CA GOP is meeting this weekend to pick their statewide endorsements. Or, choose not to endorse anyone as they did in the recall election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Republican Party of California is meeting this weekend to pick who they want to endorse in the race against Governor Gavin Newsom. Or, choose not to endorse anyone as they did in the recall election.

There are no Republicans well known across the state running in the race, but the party chairwoman said candidates don’t need name recognition to win.

“If you're running for governor, if you're running for dogcatcher, it's going to be very difficult to run with that 'D' behind your name,” Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said.

The list of 25 people who are running against Newsom is expansive, but political experts and analysts argue no one, in particular, jumps out as they did in the recall where you had former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer running.

“You basically lost the entire reelection effort, which was only gonna happen a year later," GOP Consultant Mike Madrid said. "You're not gonna be able to raise money or justify winning in a higher turnout election that a republican could do better.”

The Republican officeholder running is Brian Dahle who represents the most northern part of the state in the California senate. He will be at the convention in Anaheim where his chances of being the party pick are high.

“He doesn't have a lot of money, doesn't have a lot of name ID," Political Analyst Steve Swatt said. "So Governor Newsom should cruise to an easy reelection victory.”

Patterson said name recognition is not crucial.

“Each and every one of them has recognition on the fact that Gavin Newsom has failed them,” Patterson said.

The experts disagree.

“Attacking the governor is not enough. This is a blue state," Swatt said. "It has been turning blue dramatically since 1994, and the Republican party in California, and the national party to some extent, but certainly in California, has to recognize that this is a blue state and that they have to moderate their views if they want to have any chance of success.”

Patterson said they plan on focusing on the big issues that are polling right now: Homelessness, crime, and affordability.

She said they’re trying a new tactic of not just talking about the issues, but showing how democrats haven’t followed through and highlighting the solutions the Republicans are offering.

Patterson also mentioned they are focusing heavily on the congressional races. She listed off five seats the party is focusing on. Remember, Republicans only need to turn five seats red in the entire country to take back control of the House.