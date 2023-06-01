Rep. Kevin Kiley appointed to U.S. House Judiciary Committee

Kiley says the House Judiciary Committee will be the "center of the action for oversight of the Biden Administration." This is his first term in Congress.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — First-term California Congressman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) said Monday he was appointed to the House Judiciary Committee—a group of U.S. Congressmembers charged with overseeing and investigating federal officials.

The committee has been responsible for approving articles of impeachment against four U.S. Presidents since its inception in 1813.

"This will be the center of the action for oversight of the Biden Administration," said Kiley. "Accountability starts now."

He joins the committee of 41 congressmembers including fellow California Republicans Darrell Issa and Tom McClintock. Jim Jordan (R-OH) chairs the committee.

24 members are Republican

17 members are Democrat

Kiley announced he was also appointed to the Education and Workforce Committee.

"Congress is out of session this week. When we return next Tuesday, things will start moving very quickly," he said.