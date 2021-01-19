CEO of MyPillow confirms Kohl's, Bed Bath & Beyond will stop selling products

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is facing a potential lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems after his claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

MINNEAPOLIS — MyPillow CEO and Minnesota native Mike Lindell confirmed that his product has been dropped from several major retailers.

Monday night Lindell confirmed to KARE 11 that MyPillow products were pulled from Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s, HEB Stores, the Canadian Shopping Channel and Wayfair.

Lindell did not comment on the Chaska-based company's future with these retailers, but Monday's cancellation did appear to be permanent.

The announcement came after Dominion Voting Systems claimed to have sent a letter to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell threatening legal action after Lindell made unproven claims of voter fraud in November's presidential election.

"We write regarding your patently false accusations that Dominion has somehow rigged or otherwise improperly influenced the recent U.S. presidential election," the letter reads. "Despite knowing your implausible attacks against Dominion have no basis in reality, you have participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion."

The letter continues, "Dominion formally demands that you (1) cease and desist making defamatory claims against Dominion and (2) preserve and retain all documents relating to Dominion and your smear campaign against the company."

In a statement from Lindell, he said he welcomes the pending litigation, claiming to have proof of election fraud.