Robert Rivas elected as next Speaker of California State Assembly

CALIFORNIA, USA — An assemblymember from Salinas has been elected as the California State Assembly's next Speaker.
Assemblyman Robert Rivas (D) became the Speaker-Designee following a unanimous vote by the Assembly Democratic Caucus Thursday.
“I am honored that my Democratic colleagues have instilled their trust in me to lead the Assembly. I would like to thank Speaker Rendon and my colleagues, and I am humbled by this opportunity. As the grandson of immigrant farmworkers, I hope to ensure the door of opportunity that was available to my family remains open for future generations," Rivas said in a news release. "I look forward to working with Speaker Rendon to ensure this is a seamless and productive transition. The 40 million California residents we represent deserve nothing less.”
Rivas will takeover as Speaker on June 30, replacing current Speaker Assemblymember Anthony Rendon.
