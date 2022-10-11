Robert Rivas elected as next Speaker of California State Assembly

“I am honored that my Democratic colleagues have instilled their trust in me to lead the Assembly. I would like to thank Speaker Rendon and my colleagues, and I am humbled by this opportunity. As the grandson of immigrant farmworkers, I hope to ensure the door of opportunity that was available to my family remains open for future generations," Rivas said in a news release. "I look forward to working with Speaker Rendon to ensure this is a seamless and productive transition. The 40 million California residents we represent deserve nothing less.”