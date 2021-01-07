Rocklin assemblyman Kevin Kiley enters California recall election race

Kiley’s decision to run comes after Orrin Heatlie, the lead proponent of the Newsom recall effort, asked him to enter the race.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R – Rocklin, is entering the upcoming California gubernatorial recall election.

Kiley joins a crowded field of politicians, businessmen, and celebrities aiming to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Kiley’s decision to run comes after Orrin Heatlie, the lead proponent of the Newsom recall effort, asked him to enter the race. A campaign kickoff rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, on the west steps of the State Capitol.

"I've said I'm ready to play whatever role will do the most to get our movement across the finish line," Kiley said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “After hearing from tens of thousands of Californians, I'm convinced that role is to replace Gavin Newsom as Governor."

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the election at $276 million. The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election is Friday, July 16.

It’s official. I’m running to replace Gavin Newsom as the Governor of California. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 6, 2021

