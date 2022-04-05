'Grateful to be in California' | Roe v. Wade debate could increase young voter turnout in midterm elections

As the debate over abortion rights heats up, political analysts think the issue might mobilize younger voters to turn up at the polls for Midterm elections.

SAN DIEGO — “For people my age, I’d love to see a better turn out in voting,” said SDSU sophomore in public health, Sarah Buttress.

Some students at San Diego State University say despite typical low voter turnout for midterm elections, they think the issue of Roe Versus Wade hanging in the balance will make them fill out ballots.

“Yes, I definitely think that will happen. I think more people are involved and advocating and just listening to the problem and issues, they’ll definitely want to vote,” said Fiona Lefor, SDSU sophomore majoring in marketing.

UC San Diego Department chair and professor of political science Thad Kousser says before this decision was leaked, people were kind of looking at a ho-hum election in 2022.

He says if the Supreme Court officially rules to overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision will like bring out both pro-choice and pro-life voters to the primaries in June and the general midterm election in November.

“Many of the pro-life voters have always sort of been the bedrock of the republican base and have always been galvanized by this issue and have turned out really regularly but tend to skew older,” said Kousser.

Kousser says many of the pro-choice voters and young voters have been up or down in their turnout according to recent polls.

He says in addition to the California race for governor and seats on the San Diego City Council, County Board of supervisors, and the school board, there are many propositions on the ballot that could be highly contested.

Including possibly a constitutional amendment that could protect abortion rights.



“I think now young voters, female voters and young women especially see clearly the steaks of every election,” said Kousser.



SDSU sophomore in International Business, Mary Ponce says it is really scary, and it’s not even just about abortion, it’s like more having autonomy over your own body.



SDSU students majoring in public health say they are discussing the issue over reproductive rights in class currently.



“Definitely fearful as a woman really, what I think about is if I was put in that position and grateful to be in California, where I have options, unlike millions of women in other states,” said Buttress.



At a pro-life rally held on campus late last week, senior Hannah Reynolds says she was shocked at the large turnout of SDSU students on both sides of the debate.

“I have only gone here for two years, but there was more support from the campus that I have seen pretty much for any issue,” said Reynolds, who is majoring in public health.

