ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- ABC10 went to the Westfield Galleria Mall in Roseville, California to ask folks to share their opinions on the U.S. Senate vote that may decide the next Supreme Court Justice.

Some said that Kavanaugh’s record is tarnished and his confirmation would jeopardize the credibility of the Supreme Court.

"I do not believe he has handled himself in a way that brings integrity to the court,” said Ray Rodriguez, 72, of San Jose.

Others couldn’t get past the sexual assault allegations made against the Kavanaugh by women with whom he went to high school.

"There is right and wrong, and just because someone's powerful doesn't mean that they are right for the job,” said Faith Romaninger, 20, of Roseville.

Some say the arguments against the nominee are merely a political show along party lines — And some say Democrats are trying to stall the confirmation.

"He's a great person,” said Jonathan Evers, 30, or Rocklin. “You shouldn't judge a person on his past and you know he will turn out to be a great judge."

Others brought up how Republican’s stalled the Merrick Garland nomination vote.

